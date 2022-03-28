Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins: Grapefruit League GameThread

Patrick Corbin threw four scoreless frames, giving up just three hits, in his 2022 Grapefruit League debut last week, striking out four of 15 Miami Marlins’ hitters he faced in a 57-pitch effort in which he threw 34 pitches for strikes.

It was a positive start for the Nationals’ 32-year-old left-hander, who is looking to turn things around after two rough seasons in a row in the second and third years of his six-year, $140M deal with Washington.

Corbin struggled in 2020’s 60-game COVID campaign, and finished up the 2021 season at (9-16) with a 5.82 ERA, a 5.41 FIP, 60 walks (3.15 BB/9), 143 Ks (7.50 K/9), and a .286/.345/.510 line against in 31 starts and 171 2⁄3 innings pitched.

“I know the last couple years were terrible,” he said, as quoted by MASN’s Mark Zuckerman after his initial outing this spring.

In three years with the Nationals, Corbin now has a 4.47 ERA, a 4.34 FIP, 148 walks, and 441 Ks in 75 starts and 439 1⁄ 3 IP, with a 5.50 ERA, 5.06 FIP, and 78 walks vs 203 Ks in 2020-21.

“I’ve moved past it. I feel good about where I’m at,” he added of the results since he helped the club win the World Series in 2019. “I know what I’m capable of doing out there, and I’ve really forgot how those last two seasons went.

“Hopefully, now we can get on a normal schedule, get back to normal and go out there and compete like I used to.”

Corbin’s manager, Davey Martinez, reiterated after Corbin’s 2022 spring debut what he’s said he’s told the southpaw since the end of last season. He’s fully on board with Corbin putting the memory of his recent struggles behind him.

“I told him forget about what happened last year,” Martinez said. “It’s a fresh start this year. Let’s continue to move forward.”

Corbin takes the next step this afternoon when he and the Nationals take on the visiting Miami Marlins in West Palm Beach, FL at 1:05 PM ET in a game that is available on MASN.

HERE’S THE NATIONALS’ LINEUP FOR TODAY’S GAME AGAINST THE FISH: