 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at New York Mets: Grapefruit League GameThread

Josh Rogers goes for the Nationals against the Mets tonight at 6:10 PM ET with Taijuan Walker going for NY in Port St. Lucie, FL. FOLLOW: MLB dot tv.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Erick Fedde was set to go up against the New York Mets again tonight, on the road in Port St. Lucie, FL’s Clover Park, where the two clubs meet up again in Grapefruit League action at 6:10 PM ET, but when the Washington Nationals’ lineup for tonight’s game was released earlier this afternoon, Josh Rogers was listed as the starter for the visiting club.

It didn’t take long for information on the substitution to come out via Twitter from Florida:

Fedde, 29, is in camp competing for a spot in the Nationals’ rotation, or at least on the 28-man Opening Day roster.

In a follow-up tweet, MASN’s Mark Zuckerman too reported the team is not too concerned about Fedde right now, but are waiting on the results of an MRI before they make any kind of decision on what’s next for their 2014 1st Round pick.

Another setback among their starters would be a tough blow for the club, with Joe Ross out after surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow, and Stephen Strasburg still trying to build up slowly coming off season-ending surgeries in each of the last two seasons and a limited amount of activity since he helped the team win the World Series in 2019 and signed a 7-year/$245M free agent deal with the team.

Fedde has tossed 4 23 scoreless in Grapefruit League action this spring, walking three and striking out three with opposing hitters putting up a .200 AVG against him early this year.

Rogers, 27, will make his second start of the spring tonight, after he gave up two hits and a run (on a home run) in his 2022 debut.

As noted above, Rogers was pitching on the same schedule, so it’s not a big change for the left-hander, who joined the organization last summer, and made a strong impression down the stretch, after struggling with injuries and undergoing Tommy John surgery while part of the Baltimore Orioles’ organization from 2018-21.

Tonight’s game is available via MLB.tv (and the Mets’ network, SNY) if you’re interested. And here’s the Nationals’ lineup:

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...