Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves: GameThread 5 of 162

Washington and Atlanta start a three-game series at 7:20 PM ET in Truist Park with Josh Rogers on the mound for the Nationals against Braves’ righty Huascar Ynoa. FOLLOW: MASN2; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
National League Championship Series Game 1: Los Angeles Dodgers v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Jenn Finch/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Atlanta Braves

April 11, 2022 7:20 PM ET
Truist Park

Josh Rogers vs Huascar Ynoa

WEATHER: Sunny, 71°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Yadiel Hernández - LF

7. Lane Thomas - CF

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Alcides Escobar - SS

P. Josh Rogers - LHP

• LINKS:

For a Atlanta Braves fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Braves site: Battery Power

LINEUPS:

ROGERS VS THE BRAVES:

YNOA VS THE NATIONALS:

