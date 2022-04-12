Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves: GameThread 6 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Atlanta Braves
April 12, 2022 7:20 PM ET
Truist Park
WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 78°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Yadiel Hernández - DH
5. Keibert Ruiz - C
6. Maikel Franco - 3B
7. Lane Thomas - LF
8. Lucius Fox - SS
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Patrick Corbin - LHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
LINEUPS:
CORBIN VS THE BRAVES:
ELDER VS THE NATIONALS: N/A
