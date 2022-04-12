 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves: GameThread 6 of 162

The Nationals and Braves play the second game of their three-game set in Truist Park at 7:20 PM ET with Patrick Corbin starting for the visitors against debuting right-hander Bryce Elder. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
National League Championship Series Game 1: Los Angeles Dodgers v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Jenn Finch/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Washington Nationals
at Atlanta Braves

April 12, 2022 7:20 PM ET
Truist Park

Patrick Corbin vs Bryce Elder

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 78°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Yadiel Hernández - DH

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Lane Thomas - LF

8. Lucius Fox - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Patrick Corbin - LHP

• LINKS:

LINEUPS:

CORBIN VS THE BRAVES:

ELDER VS THE NATIONALS: N/A

