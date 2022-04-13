 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves: GameThread 7 of 162

Washington and Atlanta wrap up their three-game series in Truist Park with Josiah Gray on the mound for the Nationals against Braves’ lefty Max Fried. GAME TIME: 12:20 PM ET; FOLLOW: MASN; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Philadelphia Phillies v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Adam Hagy/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Atlanta Braves

April 13, 2022 12:20 PM ET
Truist Park

Josiah Gray vs Max Fried

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 78°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Maikel Franco

6. Lane Thomas - LF

7. Alcides Escobar - SS

8. Riley Adams - C

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Atlanta Braves fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Braves site: Battery Power

LINEUPS:

GRAY VS THE BRAVES:

FRIED VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...