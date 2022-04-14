 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates: GameThread 8 of 162

Washington and Pittsburgh play the first game of a four-game series in PNC Park at 6:35 PM ET with Joan Adon starting for the Nationals against Pirates’ righty JT Brubaker. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Pittsburgh Pirates

April 14, 2022 6:35 PM ET
PNC Park

Joan Adon vs JT Brubaker

WEATHER: Sunny, 60°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Yadiel Hernández - LF

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Lane Thomas - CF

9. Alcides Escobar - SS

P. Joan Adon - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Pittsburgh Pirates fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Pirates site: Bucs Dugout

LINEUPS:

ADON VS THE PIRATES: N/A

BRUBAKER VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...