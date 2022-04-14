Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates: GameThread 8 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Pittsburgh Pirates
April 14, 2022 6:35 PM ET
PNC Park
WEATHER: Sunny, 60°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Nelson Cruz - DH
4. Josh Bell - 1B
5. Keibert Ruiz - C
6. Yadiel Hernández - LF
7. Maikel Franco - 3B
8. Lane Thomas - CF
9. Alcides Escobar - SS
P. Joan Adon - RHP
• LINKS:
LINEUPS:
ADON VS THE PIRATES: N/A
BRUBAKER VS THE NATIONALS:
