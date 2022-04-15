 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates: GameThread 9 of 162

Washington and Pittsburgh play the second game of their four-game set in PNC Park at 6:35 PM ET with Erick Fedde going for the Nationals against Pirates’ righty Mitch Keller. FOLLOW: MASN2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Pittsburgh Pirates

April 15, 2022 6:35 PM ET
PNC Park

Erick Fedde vs Mitch Keller

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 69°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Yadiel Hernández - LF

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Lane Thomas - CF

9. Alcides Escobar - SS

P. Erick Fedde - RHP

• LINKS:

LINEUPS:

FEDDE VS THE PIRATES:

KELLER VS THE NATIONALS:

