 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates: GameThread 10 of 162

Washington and Pittsburgh play the third game of their four-game series in PNC Park at 6:35 PM ET with Josh Rogers on the mound for the Nationals against Pirates’ right-hander Bryse Wilson. FOLLOW: MASN2; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Pittsburgh Pirates

April 16, 2022 6:35 PM ET
PNC Park

Josh Rogers vs Bryse Wilson

WEATHER: Cloudy, 51°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Lane Thomas - LF

8. Alcides Escobar - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Josh Rogers - LHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Pittsburgh Pirates fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Pirates site: Bucs Dugout

LINEUPS:

ROGERS VS THE PIRATES:

WILSON VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...