Washington Nationals at Pittsburgh Pirates: GameThread 11 of 162

Patrick Corbin starts for the Nationals against Pirates’ lefty José Quintana in the series finale in Pittsburgh. GAME TIME: 1:35 PM ET in PNC Park. FOLLOW: MASN2, 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
Chicago Cubs v Pittsburgh Pirates Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Pittsburgh Pirates

April 17, 2022 1:35 PM ET
PNC Park

Patrick Corbin vs José Quintana

WEATHER: Cold, 43°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Maikel Franco - 3B

6. Lane Thomas - LF

7. Alcides Escobar - SS

8. Riley Adams - C

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Patrick Corbin - LHP

For a Pittsburgh Pirates fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Pirates site: Bucs Dugout

LINEUPS:

CORBIN VS THE PIRATES:

QUINTANA VS THE NATIONALS:

