Washington Nationals postpone tonight’s series opener with Arizona; Doubleheader with D-backs tomorrow...

With rain in the forecast for the nation’s capital through 1:00 AM tomorrow morning, the Washington Nationals took the proactive route this afternoon and postponed the first of four with the Arizona Diamondbacks in D.C.

The club also announced they were rescheduling the opener as part of a split doubleheader at 1:05 PM and 7:05 PM ET tomorrow in Nationals Park.

No matter what they do, someone is bound to complain, but where do you land when it comes to these things? Should the Nationals have waited to see if it will actually be still raining at 7:05 PM, the originally scheduled start time, or do you appreciate the decision they did make by postponing it early given the forecast so that people don’t spend their time and money getting to and at the park only to find out it’s postponed later?

Washington Post writer Jesse Dougherty also noted on Twitter that the decision to play two of the four games with the D-backs in this series tomorrow will cause a rotation issue in the next series since the club will likely throw two of their starters in the doubleheader (Josiah Gray and Joan Adon were originally to start the games), so that means no one in the starting rotation will be on regular rest this weekend:

Teams will get to call up a 29th player for the doubleheader. Not sure how the Nationals will approach their pitching plans here, since Josiah Gray was scheduled for Monday and Joan Adon for Tuesday. If you pitch both, no one in current rotation is on regular rest Saturday. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) April 18, 2022

The club has not, as they often do shortly after this sort of announcement, shared their new, updated plans for the rotation, but we’ll update here if they do. For now, make other plans...

There will be no Nationals baseball tonight. We’re going to go watch that three-hour Batman movie on HBOMax [ed. note - “This is not an ad for HBOMax or Batman.”] ... How are you going to spend your night? Complaining about the last of Patrick Corbin’s innings on the mound yesterday? Wondering if Victor Robles will ever find it again? Rewatching Juan Soto and his family on that home run from Saturday over and over? Something else? Enjoy your night off whatever you do...