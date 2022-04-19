 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Arizona Diamondbacks: GameThread 12 of 162

Washington and Arizona start a 4-game series in Nationals Park with Josiah Gray on the mound for the home team against D-Backs’ lefty Madison Bumgarner in Game 1 of today’s doubleheader. GAME TIME: 1:05 PM ET; FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Milwaukee Brewers v Washington Nationals Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Arizona Diamondbacks

April 18, 2022 1:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Josiah Gray vs Madison Bumgarner

WEATHER: Cold, 47°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Lane Thomas - LF

8. Alcides Escobar - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

LINEUPS:

GRAY VS THE DIAMONDBACKS:N/A

BUMGARNER VS THE NATIONALS:

