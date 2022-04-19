Washington Nationals sweep doubleheader with Arizona Diamondbacks with 1-0 win in nightcap...

Joan (yo-AHN) Adon (ah-DOHN):

Davey Martinez told reporters before tonight’s game that right-handed starter Joan Adon needed to learn to slow things down on the mound in difficult, or high-leverage situations.

Adon, 23, obviously still has a lot to learn about pitching in the majors, but it all starts with staying in control of yourself while on the mound, his manager argued, and not letting the rough stretches get out of hand.

“We’ve noticed that he speeds up quite a bit and his mechanics get a little flawed,” Martinez explained. “So, it’s just for me and him — [Pitching Coach Jim] Hickey has been talking to him about breathing a little bit more, taking some more time, talking to our catchers and tell him, ‘Hey, slow down a little bit.’”

On a cold evening in the nation’s capital tonight, Adon did attack the zone, worked quickly, and tossed five scoreless innings on 66 pitches, giving up just two hits and two walks, with four Ks in what was a 0-0 game through five.

A 10-pitch, 1-2-3 sixth left Adon at 76 pitches overall, and he returned to the mound in the seventh with a 1-0 lead, courtesy of an RBI double by César Hernández in the home sixth, and recorded his fifth strikeout before giving up a one-out single by Seth Beer, who ended up being the last batter the Nationals’ starter faced...

Joan Adon’s Line: 6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks, 88 P, 57 S, 6/6 GO/FO.

Gilbert’s Back:

Tyler Gilbert, 28, was drafted the Phillies (in the 6th Round in 2015), traded to the Dodgers (for outfielder Kyle Garlick in February of ‘20), and selected by the Diamondbacks (in the Rule 5 Draft in December of 2020), before he made his debut with the D-backs (in 2021), with nine appearances, six of them starts, including a no-hitter in his first start as a big leaguer on August 14th.

The southpaw didn’t make the Diamondbacks’ Opening Day roster, but he got the call back up to the majors to start the nightcap of today’s doubleheader in D.C. after two starts down at Triple-A Reno in which he gave up eight runs on 11 hits in 10 IP (7.20 ERA).

Through five scoreless, Gilbert gave up just a hit by Lane Thomas, with one out in the home-half of the second, and he needed just 55 pitches to do it, but he ran into trouble right away in the sixth, with Victor Robles connecting for the Nationals’ second hit, Lucius Fox bunting his way on on a sac bunt attempt, and César Hernández doubling to drive Robles in for a 1-0 lead.

An intentional walk with one out loaded the bases, but the Nationals failed to add any runs to their lead, with reliever Sean Poppen recording out No. 3 for the D-backs...

Tyler Gilbert’s Line: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks, 73 P, 52 S, 9/4 GO/FO.

A gutsy effort from Tyler Gilbert in his first MLB start of the season. pic.twitter.com/OBUQUZAo0p — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) April 20, 2022

Bullpen Action:

Righty Victor Arano took over for the Nationals with a runner on and one out after starter Joan Adon picked up his 5th K and gave up a single in the final two at-bats of his outing.

Arano struck both of the batters he faced out with sliders and kept the Nationals’ 1-0 lead intact after seven in D.C.

Sean Poppen returned to the mound for the D-backs in the seventh and worked around a Maikel Franco single for a scoreless frame.

Kyle Finnegan got the eighth for the Nationals, after throwing a scoreless frame in the day game, and he retired the Diamondbacks in order to keep it a 1-0 game.

Tanner Rainey warmed up this afternoon, but didn’t pitch. With a 1-0 lead after eight in the nightcap of today’s doubleheader, he got the ball in the top of the ninth and gave up a hit by David Peralta, who singled to right field, and a four-pitch walk to Christian Walker to put 2 on, 0 out.

Pavin Smith lined a single to right to load the bases with D-backs, but Seth Beer K’d chasing a 96 MPH 0-2 heater up high outside for out No. 1.

Pinch hitter Jake McCarthy stepped in for the visiting team, got up 2-0 on the closer, and hit a pop out into foul territory off third. 2 outs. Sergio Alcantara? Fly to left. Ballgame.

Nationals now 6-7