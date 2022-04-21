 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Arizona Diamondbacks: GameThread 15 of 162

Washington and Arizona wrap up their four-game set in the nation’s capital at 4:05 PM ET with Josh Rogers on the hill for the Nationals against D-backs’ righty Zach Davies. FOLLOW: MASN2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Chicago Cubs v Washington Nationals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Arizona Diamondbacks

April 21, 2022 4:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Josh Rogers vs Zach Davies

WEATHER: Cloudy, 66°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Yadiel Hernández - LF

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Alcides Escobar - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Josh Rogers - LHP

• LINKS:

For a Arizons Diamondbacks fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Diamondbacks site: AZ Snakepit

LINEUPS:

ROGERS VS THE DIAMONDBACKS: N/A

DAVIES VS THE NATIONALS:

