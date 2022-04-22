 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs San Francisco Giants: GameThread 16 of 162

Washington and San Francisco start a three-game set in D.C. with Patrick Corbin on the mound for the Nationals against Giants’ lefty Sam Long. GAME TIME: 7:05 PM ET; FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs San Francisco Giants

April 22, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Patrick Corbin vs Sam Long

WEATHER: Sunny, 62°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Lane Thomas - LF

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Alcides Escobar - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Patrick Corbin - LHP

• LINKS:

For a San Francisco Giants fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Giants site: McCovey Chronicles

LINEUPS:

CORBIN VS THE GIANTS:

LONG VS THE NATIONALS: N/A

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

