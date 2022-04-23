 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs San Francisco Giants: GameThread 17 of 162

Washington and San Francisco play the second game of their three-game series in D.C. at 1:05 PM ET this afternoon with Aaron Sanchez starting for the Nationals against Giants’ lefty Alex Wood. FOLLOW: MASN; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
Atlanta Braves v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs San Francisco Giants

April 23, 2022 1:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Aaron Sanchez vs Alex Wood

WEATHER: Sunny, 62°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Lane Thomas - LF

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Alcides Escobar - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Aaron Sanchez - RHP

For a San Francisco Giants fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Giants site: McCovey Chronicles

LINEUPS:

SANCHEZ VS THE GIANTS:

WOOD VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

