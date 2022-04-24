Washington Nationals drop 5th straight, get swept in three-game set with San Francisco Giants, 12-3 final...

Adon vs SFG:

Joan Adon got into the fifth inning in each of his first two starts this season, but he did not get out of the inning in either of those outings, giving up a combined 13 hits (three home runs), seven walks, and 10 earned runs (10.00 ERA, 8.26 FIP, .333/.447/.641 line against) in nine innings. But in start No. 3 he held the opposition scoreless over 6 1⁄ 3 innings pitched, which he completed on 88 pitches, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out five of the 24 batters he faced.

“I think overall things went well for me because I was really, really focused out there,” Adon said after the game. “I was just a lot more confident out there.”

Adon gave up the fourth home run he’s allowed in 15+ innings in the first at-bat today, a 441-foot shot to right on a 96 MPH fastball that Joc Pederson demolished, 1-0 Giants.

Brandon Crawford doubled with two down, Wilmer Flores singled to keep the inning alive for San Francisco, and drive Crawford in for a 2-0 lead.

It was a 2-1 game after one, but Adon gave up a leadoff single by Thairo Estrada (on a play on which Maikel Franco and Alcides Escobar collided going for the ball), and a 1-out walk to Joey Bart was followed by a cross-up between Adon and catcher Keibert Ruiz which moved both runners into scoring position, before a Joc Pederson sac fly scored Estrada from third, 3-1, and 4-1 on an two-out RBI triple to center by Brandon Belt that Lane Thomas tracked but could not catch at the wall.

Adon retired the next seven batters in a row, to get through the fourth, but Joc Pederson hit a leadoff double in the top of the fifth, and that was it for the Nationals’ starter...

Joan Adon’s Line: 4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks, 70 P, 45 S, 5/2 GO/FO.

Webb of Lies or Something:

Nelson Cruz worked an eight-pitch, two-out walk off of Giants’ starter Logan Webb in the bottom of the first inning this afternoon, after the visiting team went up 2-0 in the top of inning, and Keibert Ruiz reached on a grounder to first base that got by Brandon Belt, before an RBI single on a line drive to center field by Yadiel Hernández cut the Giants’ early lead in half, 2-1.

It was 4-1 in the third when Ruiz doubled to keep the inning alive, and Hernández followed with a 2-run shot to left field this time, taking an 0-1 slider for a ride. 2-run HR, No. 1 of 2022 for Hernández, and 4-3 after three in D.C.

BODY YADI YADI YADI YADI YADI#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/xusypNuLrY — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 24, 2022

Webb retired the Nationals in order in a 12-pitch fourth, which left him at 62 total, and then stranded an infield single in the bottom of the fifth, completing five innings on 78 pitches, and he came back out in the sixth and retired the side in order in an eight-pitch frame, 86.

A two-out double by César Hernández in the home-half of the seventh ended Webb’s day after he threw a total of 98 pitches in 6 2⁄ 3 IP...

Logan Webb’s Line: 6.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks, 1 HR, 98 P, 67 S, 11/1 GO/FO.

Fox’s Unfortunate Exit:

We’re sparing you (and our Twitter followers) the video we took of Lucius Fox getting sick on the infield grass a few pitches into this afternoon’s game, but suffice it to say it was not at all pleasant to watch. Fox vomited on the field and left the game in the top of the first inning to make things interesting in the infield, with Maikel Franco, starting at first with Josh Bell not a part of the lineup (right hamstring tweak), shifting back to third base, where Fox was, while Riley Adams came out to play first base. We’ll update on Fox if there’s any news...

Bullpen Action:

Josh Rogers came out of the pen, which might be a thing for a while, after he’s struggled in his early outings this season, and gave up a one-out single by Darin Ruf, then recorded the second out before manager Davey Martinez went to the pen again for Victor Arano, but the next batter, Wilmer Flores, lined an RBI single to center for a 5-3 Giants’ lead in the fifth.

Arano returned to the mound and retired the Giants in order in the top of the sixth to keep it a two-run game.

Austin Voth came on in the seventh, however, and gave up Joc Pederson’s second home run and third hit of the game, on a 94 MPH 1-2 fastball that traveled 404 ft to right, 6-3 Giants.

Joc jumps on another one pic.twitter.com/4mtikg6gAP — SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 24, 2022

Lefty José Álvarez came on to face Juan Soto with a runner on second and two out in the seventh, and the southpaw got a weak roller to first base for out No. 3.

Andres Machado stranded two in the top of the eighth to keep it a three-run game.

Sam Clay walked two batters with one out, then hit one, loading the bases up before Nats’ skipper Davey Martinez went out to get him. Steve Cishek came on and gave up an RBI hit by Wilmer Flores that made it a 7-3 game. Luis González drove in two more, 9-3., and 10-3 when Flores scored on a sac fly by Thairo Estrada. Austin Slater drove in two as well, 12-3.

Nationals now 6-12