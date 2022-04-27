 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins: GameThread 20 of 162

Washington and Miami play the second game of their three-game set in Nationals Park, with Erick Fedde going for the home team and Pablo López starting for the Marlins. GAME TIME: 7:05 PM; FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
New York Mets v. Washington Nationals Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Miami Marlins

April 27, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Erick Fedde vs Pablo López

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 53°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Yadiel Hernàndez - LF

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Lane Thomas - CF

8. Maikel Franco - 3B

9. Lucius Fox - SS

P. Erick Fedde - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Miami Marlins fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Marlins site: Fish Stripes

LINEUPS:

FEDDE VS THE MARLINS:

LÓPEZ VS THE NATIONALS:

