Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins: GameThread 21 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Miami Marlins
April 28, 2022 1:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
Patrick Corbin vs Trevor Rogers
WEATHER: Sunny, 55°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Yadiel Hernàndez - LF
6. Maikel Franco - 3B
7. Riley Adams - C
8. Lucius Fox - SS
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Patrick Corbin - LHP
LINEUPS:
CORBIN VS THE MARLINS:
ROGERS VS THE NATIONALS:
