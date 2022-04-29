Luis García stays hot at Triple-A Rochester

Luis García continues to rake at Triple-A Rochester.

The infielder, who has played short and second for the Red Wings, hit two homers on Tuesday, and then homered for a third time this week as Rochester beat the Syracuse Mets 13-6 yesterday.

“García is getting in a good position and he is laying off some balls out of the zone and getting in good hitting counts,” Rochester manager Matt LeCroy wrote to Federal Baseball of García, now hitting .372 with five homers in 78 at-bats.

General manager Mike Rizzo, in an appearance on 106.7 The Fan earlier this week, said the team wants García to work on all facets of his game before he is promoted.

“He’s zoning in on his spot and not missing it!!” LeCroy wrote to Federal Baseball after García lifted his OPS to 1.078 this year.

García went deep in his third and fourth at-bats on Tuesday (4 for 4, 2 HRs, BB), and his first on Thursday, which gave him three homers in a row over two games; he was 2-for-3 on Thursday before he was taken out of the game.

Luis Garcia has homered in his last THREE at-bats.



Outfielder Donovan Casey, acquired in the trade with the Dodgers last July, had two hits for the Red Wings Thursday and is batting .267.

Dee Strange-Gordon, who began a rehab assignment with Rochester on Tuesday, was the leadoff hitter and played center on Thursday for the Red Wings.

He is hitting .167 since joining Rochester.

Veteran pitcher Tyler Clippard continues to struggle at Triple-A.

The reliever retired just one batter Thursday while allowing one hit, three walks and three runs, two earned.

The Kentucky native has an ERA of 7.56 with Rochester this year; LeCroy told Federal Baseball earlier this week that it took some time for Clippard to adjust to the pitch clock that was implemented in the league earlier this month.

Reliever Carl Edwards, Jr. retired two batters and didn’t allow a run as he lowered his ERA to 0.96.

Lefty reliever Ben Braymer, pitching on his 28th birthday, got the last three outs for the Red Wings.

García made his Major League debut in 2020 with the Nationals in 40 games and also played for Washington for part of 2021, seeing action in 70 contests.