Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants: GameThread 22 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at San Francisco Giants
April 29, 2022 10:15 PM ET
Oracle Park
WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 58°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Nelson Cruz - DH
4. Josh Bell - 1B
5. Maikel Franco - 3B
6. Keibert Ruiz - C
7. Lane Thomas - LF
8. Victor Robles - CF
9. Alcides Escobar - SS
P. Aaron Sanchez - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
LINEUPS:
SANCHEZ VS THE GIANTS:
WOOD VS THE NATIONALS:
