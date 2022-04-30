 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants: GameThread 23 of 162

Washington and San Francisco play the second game of their three-game series in Oracle Park at 4:05 PM ET this afternoon, with Joan Adon on the mound for the Nats vs Logan Webb for the Giants. FOLLOW: MASN2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Texas Rangers v San Francisco Giants, Game 2 Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at San Francisco Giants

April 30, 2022 4:05 PM ET
Oracle Park

Joan Adon vs Logan Webb

WEATHER: Windy, 61°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Yadiel Hernàndez - LF

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Riley Adams - C

8. Victor Robles - CF

9. Alcides Escobar - SS

P. Aaron Sanchez - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a San Francisco Giants fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Giants site: McCovey Chronicles

LINEUPS:

ADON VS THE GIANTS:

WEBB VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...