Washington Nationals vs New York Mets: GameThread 2 of 162

Washington and New York play the second game of their four-game series in Nationals Park with Josiah Gray going for the home team against former Nats’ starter Max Scherzer. GAME TIME: 7:05 PM ET; FOLLOW: Apple TV+ (exclusively); 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
New York Mets v. Washington Nationals Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs New York Mets

April 8, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Josiah Gray vs Max Scherzer

WEATHER: Rainy, 52°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Yadiel Hernández - LF

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Alcides Escobar - SS

9. Dee Strange-Gordon - CF

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

• LINKS:

For a New York Mets fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Mets site: Amazin’ Avenue

LINEUPS:

GRAY VS THE METS:

SCHERZER VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

