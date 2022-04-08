Washington Nationals vs New York Mets: GameThread 2 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs New York Mets
April 8, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Rainy, 52°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Nelson Cruz - DH
4. Josh Bell - 1B
5. Keibert Ruiz - C
6. Yadiel Hernández - LF
7. Maikel Franco - 3B
8. Alcides Escobar - SS
9. Dee Strange-Gordon - CF
P. Josiah Gray - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a New York Mets fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Mets site: Amazin’ Avenue
LINEUPS:
GRAY VS THE METS:
SCHERZER VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
