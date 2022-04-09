 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets: GameThread 3 of 162

Joan Adon starts for the Nationals tonight, opposite Mets’ right-hander Chris Bassitt. GAME TIME: 7:05 PM ET; FOLLOW: MASN; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
New York Mets v. Washington Nationals Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs New York Mets

April 9, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Joan Adon vs Chris Bassitt

WEATHER: Cloudy, 53°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Lane Thomas - LF

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Alcides Escobar - SS

8. Riley Adams - C

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Joan Adon - RHP

LINEUPS:

ADON VS THE METS: N/A

BASSITT VS THE NATIONALS:

