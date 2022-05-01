Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants: GameThread 24 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at San Francisco Giants
May 1, 2022 4:05 PM ET
Oracle Park
WEATHER: Sunny, 63°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Nelson Cruz - DH
4. Josh Bell - 1B
5. Yadiel Hernàndez - LF
6. Maikel Franco - 3B
7. Keibert Ruiz - C
8. Victor Robles - CF
9. Lucius Fox - SS
P. Josiah Gray - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a San Francisco Giants fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Giants site: McCovey Chronicles
LINEUPS:
GRAY VS THE GIANTS:
COBB VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...