LeCroy has been impressed by Edwards

WASHINGTON – Matt LeCroy and Carl Edwards, Jr. are both natives of South Carolina who both spent several years as players in the Major Leaguers.

Perhaps more importantly, Rochester manager LeCroy is a former big-league catcher who knows a lot about pitchers – and he has been impressed by Edwards this year.

The right-hander has not allowed a hit in his last four outings and has not given up a run since April 8.

The reliever for the Red Wings has an ERA of 0.63 and a WHIP of 0.49 going into the first game of the series Tuesday in Worcester, Mass., against the top farm team of the Red Sox.

“His fastball command is what has separated himself from the last year or two,” LeCroy told Federal Baseball in a telephone interview on Monday after arriving in Worcester.

“He has gotten a lot of swings and misses.”

LeCroy, a former catcher for the Twins and Nationals, said Edwards made a few slight adjustments coming out of Spring Training in West Palm Beach with the Nationals.

“His breaking ball is so much better,” LeCroy said.

The manager said Edwards is able to throw up in the zone and down and away as well.

“His changeup has become a weapon as well,” said LeCroy, a former bullpen catcher with the Nationals.

Edwards was drafted in the 48th round out of high school in 2011 by the Texas Rangers.

He made his Major League debut in 2015 with the Cubs and was with Chicago until going to the Padres in a trade during the 2019 season.

Edwards pitched for Seattle in 2020 then appeared with the Braves and Blue Jays last year for a total of seven games.

He was named the Wendy’s Player of the Week on Monday as he had three saves in four perfect outings last week for the Red Wings.

Edwards was also presented with his World Series ring last week before a game in Rochester for his role in being part of the Atlanta club last year.

For his career, Edwards is 9-8 in the majors with an ERA of 3.73 in 206 games with three saves.