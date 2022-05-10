Washington Nationals’ lineup for tonight’s series opener with the New York Mets in D.C.

Davey Martinez and Co. were three outs away from a series win in Angel Stadium and a 5-5 road trip through San Francisco, Colorado, and Anaheim, but a walk-off loss in the finale of the three-game set with the LA Angels left the club 4-6 on the trip, 7-9 on the road so far in 2022, and 10-20 overall on the season.

Would have been nice to head home from the West Coast with a win, but it didn’t work out for Washington’s Nationals.

“Obviously it’s frustrating to lose a game like that,” Martinez said after Tanner Rainey’s blown save and loss in the ninth inning on Sunday afternoon. “But you know what, we got a day off tomorrow and we’ve got to come back and play another very good team in New York, and we’ve got to be ready for Tuesday.”

Tonight, the Nationals start a three-game set with the NL East leading Mets, who have won 6 of their last 10 and are 20-10 overall, with a 6.0 game lead in the division at the start of their matchup with their divisional rivals in the nation’s capital, where they took 3 of 4 in April in the season opening series.

The Nationals had opportunities to finish off the Angels before they blew the late lead in the finale in the Halos’ home, but they went 3 for 13 with runners in scoring position overall, and left eight men on, and all 11 of their hits on the day were singles, but Martinez pointed to the instances where they put a runner on third with one out and scored but didn’t blow it open when asked about the loss.

“The couple times we got guys on third base with less than two outs, that to me, I mean, we got to move the baseball there and get those guys in,” he said.

“We score those two runs, it’s a different ninth inning.

“So, we just got to focus on just moving the baseball in those situations and drive the guys in.”

Will the Nationals bring the offense they found at times on the road trip back to Nationals Park? We’ll find out tonight.

HERE’S THE NATIONALS’ LINEUP FOR THE OPENER WITH THE METS:

NOTES: The Nationals also announced the following roster moves this afternoon:

· Selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Carl Edwards Jr.

· Optioned right-handed pitcher Andres Machado to Triple-A Rochester

· Transferred right-handed pitcher Mason Thompson to the 60-day Injured List