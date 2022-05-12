 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets: GameThread 33 of 162

Washington and New York wrap up their three-game set in D.C. at 1:05 PM ET with Joan Adon on the mound for the Nationals against Mets’ righty Taijuan Walker. FOLLOW: MASN; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
New York Mets v. Washington Nationals Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Washington Nationals
vs New York Mets

May 12, 2022 1:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Joan Adon vs Taijuan Walker

WEATHER: Cloudy, 66°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Dee Strange-Gordon - SS

9. Lane Thomas - CF

P. Joan Adon - RHP

LINEUPS:

ADON VS THE METS:

WALKER VS THE NATIONALS:

