Washington Nationals vs New York Mets: GameThread 33 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs New York Mets
May 12, 2022 1:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Cloudy, 66°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Yadiel Hernández - LF
6. Keibert Ruiz - C
7. Maikel Franco - 3B
8. Dee Strange-Gordon - SS
9. Lane Thomas - CF
P. Joan Adon - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a New York Mets fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Mets site: Amazin' Avenue
LINEUPS:
ADON VS THE METS:
WALKER VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...