Washington Nationals’ lineup for the series finale with the New York Mets...

Alcides Escobar was originally penciled in as the shortstop for Washington’s Nationals in the series opener with the New York Mets on Tuesday, but he was scratched, too late for skipper Davey Martinez to explain before the game, though he did offer an explanation after the 4-2 loss it the first of three with the Nats’ NL East rivals.

“Yeah, his finger was swollen, he had an infection underneath his nail,” Martinez said.

“They had to do something to it, and he said he feels a lot better, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.”

It apparently got a little bit worse overnight.

“It was almost a hangnail under his nail and it got infected,” the manager said before taking on the Mets in the second game of the series.

“He said he feels better, but the one knuckle’s pretty swollen still, pretty sore still. If we need him today, he said he’s available, but to put him in the game, and all of a sudden something happens, then we’re playing short. I’d rather play Dee [Strange-Gordon] out there again.”

Escobar, 35, finished up the road trip to San Francisco, Colorado, and Anaheim 18 for 82 on the season (.220/.281/.268) with two doubles, five walks, and 22 Ks in 89 plate appearances.

He had a good road trip, however, going 11 for 25 (.440/.482/.560) in seven games and 27 PAs against the Giants, Rockies, and Angels.

Is he back in there for today’s finale with the Mets? Let’s look...

HERE’S THE NATIONALS’ LINEUP FOR THE FINALE WITH THE METS: