Washington Nationals vs Houston Astros: GameThread 34 of 162

Washington and Houston kick off a three-game weekend set in D.C. at 7:05 PM ET with Josiah Gray on the mound for the Nationals in the first of three opposite Astros’ starter Framber Valdez FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Houston Astros

May 13, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Josiah Gray vs Framber Valdez

WEATHER: Rainy, 71°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Lane Thomas - LF

8. Alcides Escobar - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

• LINKS:

LINEUPS:

GRAY VS THE ASTROS:

VALDEZ VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

