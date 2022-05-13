Washington Nationals vs Houston Astros: GameThread 34 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Houston Astros
May 13, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Rainy, 71°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Keibert Ruiz - C
6. Maikel Franco - 3B
7. Lane Thomas - LF
8. Alcides Escobar - SS
9. Victor Robles - CF
P. Josiah Gray - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
LINEUPS:
