Washington Nationals’ lineup for the series opener with Houston’s Astros in D.C.

Escobar’s Finger Update:

Alcides Escobar sat out of the Nationals’ three-game set with the Mets in D.C. this week while dealing with an infection under his fingernail which spread to the knuckle, and kept him on the bench, available if needed but not able to start.

“He’s feeling better,” manager Davey Martinez said before the series finale with New York in the nation’s capital. “They drained it again yesterday, and he feels a lot better today, he’s got a little bit more mobility, so we’ll keep an eye on it, and hopefully with the day off tomorrow he’ll be back in there on Friday.”

Escobar, 35, finished up Washington’s road trip through San Francisco, Colorado, and Anaheim, CA 18 for 82 on the season (.220/.281/.268) with two doubles, five walks, and 22 Ks in 89 total plate appearances.

The shortstop had a good road trip though, going 11 for 25 (.440/.482/.560) in seven games and 27 PAs against the Giants, Rockies, and Angels.

Center Field?:

Victor Robles too put together a solid road trip overall, going 10 for 27 with two doubles, two walks, and 10 Ks in nine games and 33 plate appearances (.370/.419/.444), but eight of the 10 hits came in the first three games on the road, and since then, the 24-year-old center fielder is 2 for 21 (.095/.167/.143), and his manager gave him a day off in the series finale with the Mets, after he went 0 for 6 in the first two games.

Yadiel Hernàndez started in left in the 3rd of 3 with NY in D.C., and Lane Thomas got the start in center field yesterday.

“Yadi is swinging the bat well,” the Nats’ skipper explained. I told [Thomas], I’m going to try to get him in when I can, so he gets the opportunity to play center field today, give Vic a day off, so he’ll go out there and play today.”

Who’s going to start in center and left in tonight’s series opener with the Astros? Is Alcides back in there? Let’s look…

Escobar is back in there, and it’s Thomas in left and Robles in center against Astros’ lefty Framber Valdez tonight.

HERE’S THE NATIONALS LINEUP FOR THE SERIES OPENER WITH THE ASTROS: