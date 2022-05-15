 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Houston Astros: GameThread 36 of 162

Washington and Houston wrap up their three-game set in D.C. at 1:35 PM ET with Patrick Corbin on the mound for the Nationals against Astros’ starter Justin Verlander. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Houston Astros

May 15, 2022 1:35 PM ET
Nationals Park

Patrick Corbin vs Justin Verlander

WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 79°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Lane Thomas - CF

8. Riley Adams - C

9. Alcides Escobar - SS

P. Patrick Corbin - LHP

For a Houston Astros fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Astros site: Crawfish Boxes

LINEUPS:

CORBIN VS THE ASTROS:

VERLANDER VS THE NATIONALS:

