Washington Nationals vs Houston Astros: GameThread 36 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Houston Astros
May 15, 2022 1:35 PM ET
Nationals Park
Patrick Corbin vs Justin Verlander
WEATHER: Partly Sunny, 79°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Yadiel Hernández - LF
6. Maikel Franco - 3B
7. Lane Thomas - CF
8. Riley Adams - C
9. Alcides Escobar - SS
P. Patrick Corbin - LHP
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Houston Astros fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Astros site: Crawfish Boxes
LINEUPS:
CORBIN VS THE ASTROS:
VERLANDER VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
