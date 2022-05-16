 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins: GameThread 37 of 162

Washington and Miami start a three-game set in loanDepot park at 6:40 PM ET tonight with Aaron Sanchez on the hill for the Nationals against Marlins’ righty Sandy Alcantara. FOLLOW: MASN2; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
Tampa Bay Rays v Miami Marlins Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Miami Marlins

May 16, 2022 6:40 PM ET
loanDepot park

Aaron Sanchez vs Sandy Alcantara

WEATHER: Dome-y, 82°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Yadiel Hernández - DH

5. Keibert Ruiz - C

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Lane Thomas - LF

8. Dee Strange-Gordon - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Aaron Sanchez - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Miami Marlins fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Marlins site: Fish Stripes

LINEUPS:

SANCHEZ VS THE MARLINS:

ALCANTARA VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

