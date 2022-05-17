 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins: GameThread 38 of 162

Washington and Miami play the second game of their three-game set in loanDepot park at 6:40 PM ET with Joan Adon on the mound for the Nationals against Marlins’ righty Cody Poteet. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Miami Marlins

May 17, 2022 6:40 PM ET
loanDepot park

Joan Adon vs Cody Poteet

WEATHER: Dome-y, 82°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Alcides Escobar - SS

9. Victor Robles - CF

P. Joan Adon - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Miami Marlins fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Marlins site: Fish Stripes

LINEUPS:

ADON VS THE MARLINS: N/A

POTEET VS THE NATIONALS:

