Washington Nationals’ lineup for 3rd of 3 with the Marlins in Miami...

Following the Nationals’ 13-6 win over the Astros on Saturday, Washington’s offense was shut out in an 8-0 loss to Houston on Sunday (in which they went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position). Nats’ hitters put up two runs on five hits in their 8-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Monday, (going 2 for 9 w/ RISP), and one run on seven hits in their 5-1 loss to their NL East rivals last night (0 for 5 w/ RISP).

Juan Soto, batting second, went 1 for 3 with a walk and 2 LOB in Tuesday’s loss.

Josh Bell went 0 for 2 with a walk and one left on.

Nelson Cruz was 0 for 4 with 3 Ks and 4 left on base in the club’s third consecutive loss.

If they’re going to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Marlins, manager Davey Martinez said, their big bats have to pick it up.

“We got to get our big boys to drive in some runs,” Martinez told reporters after the Nats fell to 12-26 overall on the season. “We had opportunities again today, we couldn’t get it done. When those guys hit we’re going to be in great shape. We got to get those guys to drive in runs for us.”

Even if the offense picks up, the Nationals need to play cleaner baseball as well. With three errors last night, two on another circus-y or little league-type display in the seventh, they are up to a major league-leading 32 errors overall as a team.

“For me it’s about addressing the issue every day. We address all the issues every day,” the manager said.

“I sit with the guys, I talk to them every day and address it, and hopefully we get better. Like I said, we got some young guys that are learning and are getting better, and we got some veteran guys that just need to perform a little bit better, honestly, if you think about it. And I think that’s going to come. I really do. So, I’ve said this before, you see signs of us maybe breaking out one day, and you think that the next day — but we got to start, one, like I said, driving in runs, and just making things happen. Staying positive and making things happen, that’s all we can do.

“That’s the only way we’re going to get out of this, is that we stay positive, and we pull for one another and we try to go 1-0 every day.”

They’ll have to go 1-0 today to avoid getting swept in loanDepot park.

HERE’S THE NATIONALS’ LINEUP FOR THE FINALE WITH THE MARLINS: