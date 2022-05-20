 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers: GameThread 40 of 162

Washington and Milwaukee start a three-game series in American Family Field at 8:10 PM ET with Erick Fedde on the mound for the Nationals against Brewers’ lefty Eric Lauer. FOLLOW: MASN2; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Milwaukee Brewers

May 20, 2022 8:10 PM ET
American Family Field

Erick Fedde vs Eric Lauer

WEATHER: Dome-y, 62°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3.Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Maikel Franco - 3B

6. Lane Thomas - LF

7. Riley Adams - C

8. Victor Robles - CF

9. Alcides Escobar - SS

P. Erick Fedde - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Milwaukee Brewers fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Brewers site: Brew Crew Ball

LINEUPS:

FEDDE VS THE BREWERS:

LAUER VS THE NATIONALS:

