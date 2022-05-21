 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers: GameThread 41 of 162

Washington and Milwaukee play the second game of their three-game series in American Family Field at 7:10 PM ET with Patrick Corbin on the mound for the Nationals against Brewers’ righty Brandon Woodruff. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
St. Louis Cardinals v. Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Jeffrey Phelps/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Milwaukee Brewers

May 21, 2022 7:10 PM ET
American Family Field

Patrick Corbin vs Brandon Woodruff

WEATHER: Dome-y, 54°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3.Nelson Cruz - DH

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Yadiel Hernández - LF

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Riley Adams - C

8. Lane Thomas - CF

9. Dee Strange-Gordon - SS

P. Patrick Corbin - LHP

For a Milwaukee Brewers fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Brewers site: Brew Crew Ball

LINEUPS:

CORBIN VS THE BREWERS:

WOODRUFF VS THE NATIONALS:

