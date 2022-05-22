 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers: GameThread 42 of 162

Washington and Milwaukee wrap up their three-game set in American Family Field at 2:10 PM ET this afternoon with the Nationals sending Aaron Sanchez to the mound against the Brewers’ Freddy Peralta. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Milwaukee Brewers

May 22, 2022 2:10 PM ET
American Family Field

Aaron Sanchez vs Freddy Peralta

WEATHER: Dome-y, 59°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Keibert Ruiz - C

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Josh Bell - 1B

6. Yadiel Hernández - LF

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Lane Thomas - CF

9. Dee Strange-Gordon - SS

P. Aaron Sanchez - RHP

For a Milwaukee Brewers fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Brewers site: Brew Crew Ball

LINEUPS:

SANCHEZ VS THE BREWERS:

PERALTA VS THE NATIONALS:

