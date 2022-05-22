Washington Nationals at Milwaukee Brewers: GameThread 42 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Milwaukee Brewers
May 22, 2022 2:10 PM ET
American Family Field
Aaron Sanchez vs Freddy Peralta
WEATHER: Dome-y, 59°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B
2. Keibert Ruiz - C
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Josh Bell - 1B
6. Yadiel Hernández - LF
7. Maikel Franco - 3B
8. Lane Thomas - CF
9. Dee Strange-Gordon - SS
P. Aaron Sanchez - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
LINEUPS:
SANCHEZ VS THE BREWERS:
PERALTA VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
