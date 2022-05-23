 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers: GameThread 43 of 162

Washington and LA start a three-game set in D.C. with Joan Adon on the mound for the Nationals against Dodgers’ lefty Tyler Anderson in the 7:05 PM ET series opener. FOLLOW: MASN 2; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Atlanta Braves v. Washington Nationals Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Los Angeles Dodgers

May 23, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Joan Adon vs Tyler Anderson

WEATHER: Cloudy, 73°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Lane Thomas - CF

2. Keibert Ruiz - C

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Josh Bell - 1B

6. Yadiel Hernández - LF

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

9. Alcides Escobar - SS

P. Joan Adon - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Los Angeles Dodgers fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Dodgers site: True Blue LA

LINEUPS:

ADON VS THE DODGERS: N/A

ANDERSON VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...