Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers: GameThread 44 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
vs Los Angeles Dodgers
May 24, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park
WEATHER: Cloudy, 61°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. César Hernández - 2B
2. Keibert Ruiz - C
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Josh Bell - 1B
6. Yadiel Hernández - LF
7. Maikel Franco - 3B
8. Lane Thomas - CF
9. Dee Strange-Gordon - SS
P. Josiah Gray - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Los Angeles Dodgers fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Dodgers site: True Blue LA
LINEUPS:
GRAY VS THE DODGERS:
BUEHLER VS THE NATIONALS:
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
Loading comments...