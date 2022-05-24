 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers: GameThread 44 of 162

Washington and Los Angeles play the second game of their three-game set in D.C. at 7:05 PM ET with Josiah Gray going for the Nationals against Walker Buehler for the Dodgers. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Los Angeles Dodgers

May 24, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Josiah Gray vs Walker Buehler

WEATHER: Cloudy, 61°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. César Hernández - 2B

2. Keibert Ruiz - C

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Josh Bell - 1B

6. Yadiel Hernández - LF

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Lane Thomas - CF

9. Dee Strange-Gordon - SS

P. Josiah Gray - RHP

For a Los Angeles Dodgers fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Dodgers site: True Blue LA

