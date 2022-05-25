 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Nationals vs Los Angeles Dodgers: GameThread 45 of 162

Washington and Los Angeles wrap up their three-game set in D.C. at 4:05 PM ET with Erick Fedde on the mound for the Nationals against Dodgers’ lefty Julio Urías. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
New York Mets v Washington Nationals Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
vs Los Angeles Dodgers

May 25, 2022 7:05 PM ET
Nationals Park

Erick Fedde vs Julio Urías

WEATHER: Cloudy, 70°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Lane Thomas - CF

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Josh Bell - 1B

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Riley Adams - C

8. Victor Robles - CF

9. Alcides Escobar - SS

P. Erick Fedde - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Los Angeles Dodgers fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Dodgers site: True Blue LA

LINEUPS:

FEDDE VS THE DODGERS:

URÍAS VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...