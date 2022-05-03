Washington Nationals reinstate Dee Strange-Gordon after rehab stint; option Lucius Fox...

Davey Martinez sent Dee Strange-Gordon down to Triple-A Rochester on a rehab assignment last week to get reps and swings in so they could build him back up after a long IL stint for an illness, but he said he would be in contact with the Red Wings’ manager to get frequent progress reports.

“I’ll stay in touch with Matt [LeCroy] and see how he’s doing every day, but I told him, and I talked to Dee and told him, ‘Hey, when you feel like you’re ready just let us know and we’ll keep eyes on you.’”

Martinez was clear he was eager to get the recently-turned 34-year-old in-and-outfielder back in the lineup, dugout, and clubhouse.

“We miss him a lot,” Martinez said. “We value what he can do for us coming off the bench, playing all positions. His speed. So we definitely have missed him, so like I said, I want him back as soon as possible, but yet I want to make sure that he’s ready.”

Strange-Gordon was in Rochester for five games, over which he was 3 for 18 (.167/.250/.222) with a double, two walks, and a K in 20 plate appearances, and the 11-year veteran, who signed in D.C. this past December after not playing in the majors in 2021, got the call to return to the big leagues again on the off day on Monday so he could join the team for tonight’s series opener in Colorado’s Coors Field.

“He looks and feels good,” LeCroy told FBB’s David Driver of Strange-Gordon over the weekend, before the news he was called up broke.

In order to make room on the roster, the Nationals optioned INF Lucius Fox to Triple-A Rochester and transferred RHP Aníbal Sánchez to the 60-Day IL.