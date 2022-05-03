 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies: GameThread 25 of 162

Washington and Colorado start a three-game series in Coors Field at 8:40 PM ET with Erick Fedde on the mound against Germàn Màrquez. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
MLB: JUL 10 Braves at Rockies Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Colorado Rockies

May 3, 2022 8:40 PM ET
Coors Field

Erick Fedde vs Germán Márquez

WEATHER: Cloudy, 58°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Yadiel Hernàndez - LF

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Keibert Ruiz - C

8. Victor Robles - CF

9. Alcides Escobar - SS

P. Erick Fedde - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a Colorado Rockies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Rockies site: Purple Row

LINEUPS:

FEDDE VS THE ROCKIES:

MÁRQUEZ VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...