Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies: GameThread 25 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at Colorado Rockies
May 3, 2022 8:40 PM ET
Coors Field
WEATHER: Cloudy, 58°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Nelson Cruz - DH
5. Yadiel Hernàndez - LF
6. Maikel Franco - 3B
7. Keibert Ruiz - C
8. Victor Robles - CF
9. Alcides Escobar - SS
P. Erick Fedde - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Colorado Rockies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Rockies site: Purple Row
LINEUPS:
FEDDE VS THE ROCKIES:
MÁRQUEZ VS THE NATIONALS:
