 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at New York Mets: GameThread 50 of 162

Washington and New York start a three-game set in Citi Field at 7:10 PM ET tonight, with Erick Fedde on the hill for the Nationals against Mets’ lefty David Peterson. FOLLOW: MASN; MLBN (out of market); 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
2013 MLB All-Star Game Photo by Marc Levine/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at New York Mets

May 30, 2022 7:10 PM ET
Citi Field

Erick Fedde vs David Peterson

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 80°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Keibert Ruiz - C

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Josh Bell - 1B

6. Lane Thomas - LF

7. Maikel Franco - 3B

8. Victor Robles - CF

9. Alcides Escobar - SS

P. Erick Fedde - RHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a New York Mets fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Mets site: Amazin Avenue

LINEUPS:

FEDDE VS THE METS:

PETERSON VS THE NATIONALS: N/A (Though he totally faced a few Nats, ESPN’s thing is broke or something.)

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...