Washington Nationals’ lineup for the series opener with the New York Mets

With a win in the finale with the Rockies, the Nationals took 3 of 4 in the series and wrapped up their seven-game homestand 4-3 with a 9-18 record at home this season.

Davey Martinez, the Nats’ manager, talked after the club’s 6-5 win on Sunday about how much he and his team appreciate the fans in Washington, D.C. cheering them on.

“I can’t say enough about our fans,” the fifth-year skipper said. “I love our fans. I mean, they come, and they’re here, they’re supporting us, and that means a lot to me and the guys. It’s getting heated up, summer’s here, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Though the club is just 18-31 overall, one win shy of the magic 19-31 mark, (which, don’t count on a 2019 replay, but feel free to hold out hope if you choose), Martinez said his club has no quit in it, and they’re making strides, and competing (though it hasn’t always been pretty).

“These guys — one thing I can tell you about, and I’ll tell the fans all this, these guys play hard, and they want to win, and they go out there and play every day to go 1-0.

“So we appreciate the fans. It was a good weekend, good series for us, now we’re going to hop on a train and hopefully go 1-0 tomorrow against the Mets.”

Tonight at 7:10 PM ET, the Nats are back on the road (where they are 9-13 so far in 2022), taking on an NL East-leading New York club they’ve dropped 5 of 7 to so far this season.

HERE’S THE NATIONALS’ LINEUP FOR THE OPENER WITH THE METS: