 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Washington Nationals at New York Mets: GameThread 51 of 162

Washington and New York play the second game of their three-game set in Citi Field at 7:10 PM ET with Patrick Corbin on the mound for the Nationals against Mets’ righty Trevor Williams. FOLLOW: MASN; 106.7 the FAN.

By Patrick Reddington
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at New York Mets

May 31, 2022 7:10 PM ET
Citi Field

Patrick Corbin vs Trevor Williams

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 88°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Keibert Ruiz - C

3. Juan Soto - RF

4. Josh Bell - 1B

5. Yadiel Hernández - DH

6. Maikel Franco - 3B

7. Dee Strange-Gordon - LF

8. Victor Robles - CF

9. Alcides Escobar - SS

P. Patrick Corbin - LHP

• LINKS:

FBB Staff Predictions for the 2022 MLB Season

posted by Blake Finney about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

Washington Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022

posted by Patrick Reddington about 12 hours ago

0 comments | 0 recs

For a New York Mets fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Mets site: Amazin Avenue

LINEUPS:

CORBIN VS THE METS:

WILLIAMS VS THE NATIONALS:

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

More From Federal Baseball

Loading comments...