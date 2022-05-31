Washington Nationals at New York Mets: GameThread 51 of 162

Next Game
Washington Nationals
at New York Mets
May 31, 2022 7:10 PM ET
Citi Field
Patrick Corbin vs Trevor Williams
WEATHER: Partly Cloudy, 88°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B
2. Keibert Ruiz - C
3. Juan Soto - RF
4. Josh Bell - 1B
5. Yadiel Hernández - DH
6. Maikel Franco - 3B
7. Dee Strange-Gordon - LF
8. Victor Robles - CF
9. Alcides Escobar - SS
P. Patrick Corbin - LHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
LINEUPS:
CORBIN VS THE METS:
WILLIAMS VS THE NATIONALS:
