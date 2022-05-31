Washington Nationals shut out in Citi Field, in 10-0 loss to New York Mets

Corbin Tries For 2:

“It was going to come, and I kept telling him, ‘Hey, don’t fight it. Don’t worry about the wins and losses, it’s going to come, just keep doing what you’re doing,’” Davey Martinez said. He was talking about conversations with Patrick Corbin, who was winless through nine starts, at (0-7) with a 6.60 ERA, a 4.72 FIP, 20 walks, 39 Ks, and a rough .295/.372/.465 line against in 43 2⁄ 3 innings to start the third year of his 6-year/$140M deal with Washington’s Nationals.

“And tonight was a perfect example that he went out there and like I said, he pitched well, kept us in the game, we scored some runs and he got his first win out of the way,” Martinez added after Corbin gave up seven hits, two walks, and three earned runs in a six-inning, 80-pitch outing against the Colorado Rockies last week.

“It’s always good to get a win,” Corbin said, “it stinks it’s this late.”

Going for a second consecutive win tonight in Flushing, Queens, NY’s Citi Field, Corbin got off to a tough start, with Mark Cahna singling to start the bottom of the first, and scoring on a 431-foot home run to center by Starling Marte in the next at-bat. Marte lifted a 3-1 sinker at the bottom of the zone and hit it a long way for a 2-0 lead.

Three straight one-out singles for the Mets in the third loaded the bases, but Corbin got out No. 2 on a swinging K by Eduardo Escobar, then after a hit-by-pitch call was overturned since it clearly hit the knob of his bat, Luis Guillorme came through with a two-out, two-run single to left that put the Mets up 4-0.

Cahna singled to start the Mets’ half of the fourth, and then Pete Alonso got a 2-out IBB, but Alcides Escobar made a diving play and throw to second base from his knees for out No. 3 on a J.D. Davis’ grounder, and unfortunately injured his hamstring on the play. Escobar had to be helped off the field. Corbin’s 12-pitch frame left him at 85 total after four, trailing 4-0.

Corbin came back out for the fifth, trying to give the Nationals some length, but gave up back-to-back singles to start the inning, and then a two-out, base-loading infield hit that ended his outing...

Patrick Corbin’s Line: 4.1 IP, 12 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks, 1 HR, 106 P, 71 S, 3/1 GO/FO.

Williams vs Washington:

Drafted by Miami (in 2013), traded to Pittsburgh (in 2015), signed by Chicago (NL, in 2021), then traded to New York (NL, in July of ‘21), Trevor Williams, in his second season with NY’s Mets, took the mound tonight in Citi Field with a 4.37 ERA, a 3.58 FIP, four walks, 24 Ks, and a .264/.302/.407 line against in eight games, three starts, and 22 2⁄ 3 IP on the year.

Williams worked around three hits, two walks, and an error behind him to get through four scoreless as the Mets built up a 4-0 lead, and threw a quick, 17-pitch, 1-2-3 fifth left him at 80 total after five scoreless innings, his longest outing of the year pitch and length-wise.

Trevor Williams’ Line: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 80 P, 48 S, 7/3 GO/FO.

Bullpen Action:

Erasmo Ramírez inherited a bases-loaded, two-out jam from Patrick Corbin in the fifth, and the right-hander gave up a two-run double to right by Mark Cahna (4 for 4), 6-0 Mets, and it was 8-0 after Francisco Lindor followed with another two-run hit.

Drew Smith took over for the Mets in the top of the sixth, and the right-hander gave up a 1-out single by Josh Bell, but stranded the only runner to reach base.

Francisco Pérez surrendered a leadoff single by J.D. Davis, and a one-out, two-run home run to left by Eduardo Escobar which traveled 382 feet and put the Mets up 10-0 after six.

Jordan Weems, called up to the majors today, after signing with the Nationals this winter, got the ball in the bottom of the seventh and retired the Mets in order in a 15-pitch frame, throwing 10 four-seam fastballs (67%) which sat at 96.9 MPH and got up to 98.7. Nice and quick inning in his debut for the Nationals. Mets lead 10-0 after seven.

That’s how it ended.

Nationals now 18-33