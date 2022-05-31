Washington Nationals announce roster moves: Francisco Pérez & Jordan Weems join Nats’ bullpen...

With plenty of speculation about potential roster moves for Washington’s Nationals, reports from Citi Field in New York, where the Nats and Mets have two to play in their series, had an answer before there was an official announcement.

Three new arms were up to join the club in advance of the second of three for the Nationals with their NL East rival:

Relievers Jordan Weems and Francisco Pérez are here in the clubhouse and are about to be officially called up. Evan Lee just left the clubhouse, so he’ll be formally called up tomorrow presumably to start the series finale. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) May 31, 2022

Evan Lee, Francisco Pérez and Jordan Weems are all in the Nationals’ clubhouse. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) May 31, 2022

Lee, 24, and a 2018 15th Round pick by the Nationals, has a 3.60 ERA, a 3.57 FIP, 15 walks (4.50 BB/9), and 37 Ks (11.10 K/9) in seven starts and 30 IP at Double-A Harrisburg.

As noted above, he is rumored to be the choice for tomorrow’s starter in the series finale in Citi Field.

The other two are now official: Pérez and Weems are now part of the big league bullpen.

Francisco Pérez, 24 as well, was claimed off waivers by Washington from Cleveland back on November 5, 2021, and the left-hander, who debuted in the big leagues in ‘21 while still with his former club, made five appearances in the majors with the Nationals earlier this season, and put up a 2.08 ERA, a 5.91 FIP, six walks, three Ks, and a .188/.409/.250 line against in 4 1⁄ 3 IP before he was optioned to Triple-A at the end of April.

Weems, 29, is a 2009 3rd Round pick by the Boston Red Sox, who signed with, and debuted in the majors for the Oakland A’s in 2020, and was selected off waivers by Arizona’s D-backs last season, before becoming a free agent and signing a minor league deal with Washington this year.

Weems, “went 2–1 with six saves and a 3.38 ERA in 19 games for Triple-A Rochester,” the Nationals noted in a press relief making his call-up official.

“He struck out 32 batters and walked just five in 24.0 innings pitched. His six saves ranked second among Nationals’ Minor Leaguers.”

In order to make room on the roster for the new additions to the bullpen, the Nationals sent Andres Machado, who was called up for the doubleheader with the Rockies on Saturday and stayed with the club, to Triple-A, while struggling reliever Austin Voth (10.13 ERA, 4.96 FIP, six walks, 18 Ks over 18 2⁄ 3 IP), was designated for assignment by the club.