Washington Nationals’ lineup for today’s series finale with the Colorado Rockies...

Washington’s 40 runs scored in five games on the current road trip, are as many runs as the Nationals scored in the previous 14 games combined.

“With a .293 team batting average with runners in scoring position,” the Nationals noted in their pregame notes for last night’s game, “recording 66 hits, 13 doubles, three home runs, and a Major League leading 86 RBI(s) along the way,” the club ranked first among all MLB teams in AVG w/ RISP on the year.

“I always say offense is such a fickle thing,” GM Mike Rizzo told 106.7 the FAN in D.C.’s Sports Junkies on Wednesday morning, before the Nats’ 5-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies in Coors Field.

“The ebbs and flows of the season. That’s why we always try to concentrate on pitch good, play good defense, be fundamentally sound, because the hitting is going to come and go. We’re starting to warm up a little bit, the guys are getting a little more comfortable in the lineup, there’s a little more synergy and length in the lineup, and guys are putting good at-bats together. It’s typical of this time of year. May we usually get a little bit better feel than the truncated Spring Training, so I think you see around the league that the bats will start heating up a little bit as the weather does, it usually happens, and it’s the same with us.”

Overall, the Nationals were tied for fifth in the majors in runs scored (with 105) going into last night’s game, and their 6.7 runs per game on the road were best in the majors, which, considering their record, and struggles this season, was a bit surprising, maybe?

“Yeah, a little bit surprising,” Rizzo told the Junkies.

“I haven’t really looked deep into that, but yeah,” he added of the club’s runs per game on the road, “... it’s a little bit surprising, but sometimes that depends on where you’re playing and when you’re playing, and who you’re playing at what time, kind of dictates those early numbers, but like I said, we’re talking about beginning of May, we’ve got a long season ahead of us, and offensively, a lot of hills and valleys throughout the season.”

Coming off an eight-game losing streak, and then a series win in San Francisco, and a split of the first two in Colorado, Washington’s manager Davey Martinez said the Nationals have the opportunity to finish the series in Coors Field on a high note before heading out to Anaheim, CA.

“We got a chance to come out here tomorrow with another series win, so we got to sleep fast and come back tomorrow and try to win another game.”

