Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies: GameThread 27 of 162

Washington Nationals
at Colorado Rockies
May 5, 2022 3:10 PM ET
Coors Field
Aaron Sanchez vs Antonia Senzatela
WEATHER: Sunny, 66°
• D.C. Starting Lineup:
1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B
2. Juan Soto - RF
3. Josh Bell - 1B
4. Yadiel Hernàndez - DH
5. Maikel Franco - 3B
6. Keibert Ruiz - C
7. Dee Strange-Gordon - LF
8. Victor Robles - CF
9. Alcides Escobar - SS
P. Aaron Sanchez - RHP
• LINKS:
GM Mike Rizzo on the reboot and plan to compete in 2022
For a Colorado Rockies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Rockies site: Purple Row
• Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!
• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"
