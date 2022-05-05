 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies: GameThread 27 of 162

Washington and Colorado wrap up their three-game set in Coors Field at 3:10 PM ET with Aaron Sanchez on the mound for the Nationals against Rockies’ righty Antonio Senzatela. FOLLOW: YouTube (exclusively).

By Patrick Reddington
MLB: JUL 10 Braves at Rockies Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Colorado Rockies

May 5, 2022 3:10 PM ET
Coors Field

Aaron Sanchez vs Antonia Senzatela

WEATHER: Sunny, 66°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Yadiel Hernàndez - DH

5. Maikel Franco - 3B

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Dee Strange-Gordon - LF

8. Victor Robles - CF

9. Alcides Escobar - SS

P. Aaron Sanchez - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Colorado Rockies fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Rockies site: Purple Row

LINEUPS:

SANCHEZ VS THE ROCKIES:

SENZATELA VS THE NATIONALS:

