Washington Nationals at Los Angeles Angels: GameThread 28 of 162

Washington’s Nationals and LA’s Angels start a three-game series in Angel Stadium at 9:38 PM ET tonight, with Joan Adon on the mound against Jhonathan Diaz in the series opener. FOLLOW: MASN 2; 106.7 the FAN in D.C.

By Patrick Reddington
Chicago White Sox v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Next Game

Washington Nationals
at Los Angeles Angels

May 6, 2022 9:38 PM ET
Angel Stadium

Joan Adon vs Jhonathan Diaz

WEATHER: Clear, 66°

• D.C. Starting Lineup:

1. Cèsar Hernàndez - 2B

2. Juan Soto - RF

3. Josh Bell - 1B

4. Nelson Cruz - DH

5. Maikel Franco - 3B

6. Keibert Ruiz - C

7. Lane Thomas - LF

8. Victor Robles - CF

9. Alcides Escobar - SS

P. Joan Adon - RHP

• LINKS:

For a Los Angeles Angels fan's perspective, check out the SB Nation's Angels site: Halos Heaven

LINEUPS:

ADON VS THE ANGELS: N/A

DIAZ VS THE NATIONALS: N/A

Mr. Wilbon? Way To Go Nats!!!

• Mr. Kornheiser? "Don't Hate on the Nats, Baby!"

